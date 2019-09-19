BOISE — The Trinity Ridge Fire consumed more than 140,000 acres of Idaho land from July to September 2012 north of Mountain Home. With nearly 44% of the burned acreage classified as moderate to high severity, the fire destroyed the tree canopy, understory and soil cover.
Ten chapters of the Idaho State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution responded to the magnitude of the fire’s devastation by adopting the project of funding and replanting two thousand white pine trees at the site of the Trinity Ridge Fire.
This reforesting effort was the state project of honorary state regent Rhonda Kren of Nampa who served the group from 2015-2017. Kren’s project, titled “Let DAR Grow,” furthers its mission of education, historical preservation and patriotism through the conservation of our nation’s forests.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has encouraged the purchase of seedlings for a memorial forest since 1939 with the Penny Pines Program, in partnership with the Civilian Conservation Corp and the U.S. Forestry Service. The seedlings planted in the Trinity Ridge Mountains marks the first DAR forest in Idaho.
A plaque recognizing the conservation efforts of the group to restore this section of the Boise National Forest has been placed at the Little Trinity Lakes camping area. There, a dedication ceremony for the forest was held Aug. 26 and included a presentation about reforestation from Lisa Kennedy, U.S. Forest Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.