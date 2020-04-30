‘No discussion’ of closing Foothills trails as traffic doubles, Boise officials say

BOISE — With schools, restaurants, stores and most other public places closed for the last month, the Foothills trails have become an outlet for many Boiseans hoping to spend some time out of the house — seriously, many Boiseans.
“We performed some trail counts a couple of weeks ago and discovered what we already knew from a purely anecdotal perspective,” wrote Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway in an email on Tuesday. “... Our system is busier now than it ever has been.”
Holloway said trail usage on the Ridge to Rivers system has doubled since last year.
On Friday, NPR correspondent Kirk Siegler, who is based in Boise, said during “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders” that the trails have become the summary of the coronavirus experience in the Treasure Valley.
“With almost everything closed, including on my street just a few blocks behind me — you go up to the trails, and they are a zoo,” Siegler told Sanders.
Siegler said the uptick in traffic has created a new concern.
“A lot of people kind of live in fear that the mayor and other leaders will shut (the trails) down because there isn’t a lot of social distancing, but it is the one thing to do right now,” he said.
In late March, when Boise first saw a boom in trail and park usage, Holloway told the Statesman that he felt Boise Mayor Lauren McLean had made clear that she would close parks and trailheads if she felt social distancing wasn’t being followed. That was shortly after McLean closed playgrounds in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But a month later, Holloway said closing trails is not an option on the city’s radar.
“There is no discussion about closing trails,” Holloway wrote. “Education is the primary reminder and enforcement regarding safe physical distancing and exercising proper etiquette while utilizing the Ridge to Rivers trail system.”
Holloway encouraged trail users to take the Ridge to Rivers Happy Trails Pledge, which promotes respect and friendly communication among trail users.
He also had some advice for hikers and mountain bikers frustrated with the crowds: Find higher ground.
“Our lower trails are extremely accessible, which is awesome, but that also creates the biggest challenge with crowds,” Holloway wrote. “We suggest moving to higher elevation trails in the system as a way to avoid the more crowded trails in the lower Foothills.”
Despite the crowding, Holloway said parks and trails are still a great option for those looking to get out of the house.
“All the parks in our system are open, and nearly all have multiple pathways and sidewalks that make for great leisurely walking opportunities,” he wrote. “I suggest it’s a great time to discover a park in the system that you may not have had a chance to visit before, and enjoy some time exploring something new! The mental and emotional benefits of a park or trail can actually outweigh any physical benefits you can achieve there.”
