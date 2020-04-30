‘No discussion’ of closing Foothills trails as traffic doubles, Boise officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — With schools, restaurants, stores and most other public places closed for the last month, the Foothills trails have become an outlet for many Boiseans hoping to spend some time out of the house — seriously, many Boiseans.

“We performed some trail counts a couple of weeks ago and discovered what we already knew from a purely anecdotal perspective,” wrote Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway in an email on Tuesday. “... Our system is busier now than it ever has been.”

Holloway said trail usage on the Ridge to Rivers system has doubled since last year.

On Friday, NPR correspondent Kirk Siegler, who is based in Boise, said during “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders” that the trails have become the summary of the coronavirus experience in the Treasure Valley.

“With almost everything closed, including on my street just a few blocks behind me — you go up to the trails, and they are a zoo,” Siegler told Sanders.

Siegler said the uptick in traffic has created a new concern.

“A lot of people kind of live in fear that the mayor and other leaders will shut (the trails) down because there isn’t a lot of social distancing, but it is the one thing to do right now,” he said.