No decision made on recreational shooting ban at Indian Springs. Potential solutions heard, but talks were tabled after public hearing

The Twin Falls Fire District determined three out of five fires in the area in 2020 were caused by shooting.

A second homeowner says their house was hit by stray a bullet.

As a result of different types of incidents involving stray bullets, the county became concerned, bringing the possible adoption of the ordinance to a head.

Several ideas, solutions and proposals were offered during the heading, including adopting the ordinance as is to including more acres to the east and west of the proposed area and using the old dump location as a shooting range.

“I’m here, and I am not opposed to this ordinance per se, but I am here to ensure that we go to the next step, and that is resolving the issue of people, maybe the 10 percent that has a problem with shooting in the right direction, having a good backstop, and using safety as their No. 1 priority,” said Carter Dillman while opening the public hearing comments.

“I’m a mountain biker and a shooter, and as any mountain biker will tell you, everyone has had a close call with someone shooting in the South Hills,” said Jeremy St. Clair. “I think we need a safer place to shoot since there are a lot of trails out there, and the gravel pit where most people shoot is mostly fine, but there is a trail behind it.”