No decision made on recreational shooting ban at Indian Springs. Potential solutions heard, but talks were tabled after public hearing

TWIN FALLS — Nearly three dozen people filled the Twin Falls County Commissioner’s meeting room during Friday’s public hearing to discuss ordinance #270, which would restrict recreational shooting on a section of public land in the Indian Springs area.
“First of all, we understand that this is a highly-charged conversation to have,” Commissioner Jack Johnson said as the public hearing began. “It’s not a road that we go down lightly.”
Instead of adopting the ordinance after hearing public comments and debating the issue, the commissioners made no final decision, but would begin to make efforts to create the space safer by using signage and education tools first.
“As usual, the 10 percent who seem to cause problems in these areas shot the sign up,” Johnson also said, referring to a shot up BLM sign.
In hearings on hot-button items, such as this ordinance, commissioners look for viable solutions to solve challenges, Johnson said.
“One thing we do know is, we’ve got a life-safety problem that is happening in a certain area, and we have a house out in that area that has been hit three times that we are aware of with bullets,” he said. “One of those bullets actually went through a wall and lodged into the dresser of a 5-year-old’s bedroom.”
Two other variables of concern mentioned were:
- The Twin Falls Fire District determined three out of five fires in the area in 2020 were caused by shooting.
- A second homeowner says their house was hit by stray a bullet.
As a result of different types of incidents involving stray bullets, the county became concerned, bringing the possible adoption of the ordinance to a head.
Several ideas, solutions and proposals were offered during the heading, including adopting the ordinance as is to including more acres to the east and west of the proposed area and using the old dump location as a shooting range.
“I’m here, and I am not opposed to this ordinance per se, but I am here to ensure that we go to the next step, and that is resolving the issue of people, maybe the 10 percent that has a problem with shooting in the right direction, having a good backstop, and using safety as their No. 1 priority,” said Carter Dillman while opening the public hearing comments.
“I’m a mountain biker and a shooter, and as any mountain biker will tell you, everyone has had a close call with someone shooting in the South Hills,” said Jeremy St. Clair. “I think we need a safer place to shoot since there are a lot of trails out there, and the gravel pit where most people shoot is mostly fine, but there is a trail behind it.”
The mountain bike trail St. Clair refers to is named Sweet N’ Low, and was built on the east side of the gravel pit.
“The trail Sweet N’ Low is behind that rocky hill where people shoot into it,” mountain biker and hiker Dennis Swaer said. “And I’m hiking out there and I hear, ‘Doo, doo, doo,’ three bullets went very close, very fast (overhead).”
Swaer said a big part of the problem is that the terrain is very rocky and creates ricocheting, which in turn can potentially start fires and hit animals.
“We are for public use on public lands, but I do have some reasons why it would be good for the temporary shutdown at Indian Springs and also you guys looking at N Cottonwood Springs Road,” cattle rancher Lori Turner said.
North Cottonwood Springs Road is west of Indian Springs and has similar issues, one speaker said.
“I’m a big proponent of the second amendment and I don’t care that people shoot, but just in a safe place,” Turner said. “I quit jogging out there because of the shooting. Within a year and a half a calf was shot, people shoot at night, they shoot over the road or stop to shoot from the road. We’re just trying to make a living out there.”
Commissioner Don Hall voiced his thoughts after the public spoke.
“Honestly, I’m not ready to make a decision today,” Hall said. “I think we have heard some good testimony and maybe there is some alternative measures we can take by exploring getting some dirt out there, more signage, but the signs will be shot up, they will.”
Hall said he didn’t want to kick the can down the road too long but redouble their efforts in this area to not only find an alternate location but decide whether the commission is going to put the ordinance in place or not, and put a decision on the front burner instead of the back.
After the meeting, outdoorsman Shane Klaas offered his help by creating a signup sheet to help organize community members to form a committee to discuss options and plans with the goal to prepare potential solutions the commissioners could hear and review at another hearing in the future.