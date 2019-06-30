BOISE — After monitoring low Chinook counts over the Columbia and Snake River dams, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries managers have decided not to propose a summer Chinook fishing season on the south fork of the Salmon River, due to a lack of harvestable hatchery fish.
Chinook fishing has been very limited this year, with the only opportunity currently open on the middle fork of the Clearwater River. There was previously a fairly brief fishing season on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.
While lack of a fishing season on the south fork Salmon is disappointing for anglers, fishery managers expect enough hatchery Chinook to return to meet brood-stock needs at the nearby McCall Hatchery. Those fish will produce the next generation of smolts to be released, which will hopefully provide fishing opportunities in the future.
For additional background about the situation in the south fork of the Salmon River and information on how anglers can help shape future south fork Salmon fishery recommendations, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2019/06/no-chinook-fishery-proposal-south-fork-salmon-river-year.
