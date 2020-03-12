Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery closed to public access until 2021

Niagara Springs Hatchery will be closed to public access for the next several months due to construction activities, officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said. It is anticipated that the hatchery grounds will re-open to the public in early 2021.

Construction has already begun on a new sturgeon hatchery within the existing Niagara Spring Fish Hatchery grounds. Funded by Idaho Power, sturgeon reared at the new hatchery will go to support recreational fishing opportunities for these large fish in the Snake River. It is anticipated that the hatchery will raise 2,500 fish each year from eggs collected from adult sturgeon in the Snake River above CJ Strike reservoir. Stocking is anticipated to begin in 2022 from fish raised at the Niagara Springs facility.

A second construction project will also be starting over the next several weeks at the hatchery that will put a cover over the existing raceways to provide better bio-security measures to the millions of steelhead raised at the Niagara Springs Hatchery. The cover will reduce predation on the young fish by both bird and mammal predators, as well as reduce the potential of introducing other diseases that could wipe out entire raceways full of young steelhead.