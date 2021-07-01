New trail signs installed at Indian Springs. Trail markers make ease of use for riders, hikers more clear

HANSEN — If you’ve visited the Indian Springs area for a hike or bike ride recently, chances are you’ve seen new trail markers installed informing users of the trail name they are using.

The new signs come after the addition of two information kiosks installed in October, one at Dry Gulch, one at Indian Springs. The 21 new markers will signify the completion of a multi-year collaboration between the Bureau of Land Management, mountain bikers and the Dirt Trails Alliance.

“We are about half way through (the install),” Bureau of Land Managemend Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said. “Word is that it should be completed here in the near future, hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”

Two additional kiosks higher up on the system are slated to be installed later this year.

The trail markers are to help navigate the already built trails, making it easier for users to know where they are at and which trails they’ve explored.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The single track signs were put in by the mountain bikers predominantly,” Crane said. “We’ve worked with those guys for language, rules of conduct on the trails, and not just for the mountain bikers — hikers, equestrian interests, motorbike. So we have a pretty good cross section that worked on those signs.”