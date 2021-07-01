New trail signs installed at Indian Springs. Trail markers make ease of use for riders, hikers more clear

HANSEN — If you’ve visited the Indian Springs area for a hike or bike ride recently, chances are you’ve seen new trail markers installed informing users of the trail name they are using.
The new signs come after the addition of two information kiosks installed in October, one at Dry Gulch, one at Indian Springs. The 21 new markers will signify the completion of a multi-year collaboration between the Bureau of Land Management, mountain bikers and the Dirt Trails Alliance.
“We are about half way through (the install),” Bureau of Land Managemend Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said. “Word is that it should be completed here in the near future, hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”
Two additional kiosks higher up on the system are slated to be installed later this year.
The trail markers are to help navigate the already built trails, making it easier for users to know where they are at and which trails they’ve explored.
“The single track signs were put in by the mountain bikers predominantly,” Crane said. “We’ve worked with those guys for language, rules of conduct on the trails, and not just for the mountain bikers — hikers, equestrian interests, motorbike. So we have a pretty good cross section that worked on those signs.”
The bikers have been very interested in preserving the integrity of that system, he also said. “Helping people understand where it is OK to ride, where we want and try to discontinue or dissuade people from building new unauthorized trails, but also so people know where they are at.”
The idea of erecting signs for the trail system has been in the works for roughly three years.
“We’ve been in touch more or less weekly with the BLM about putting in the signs and updating the trails down there,” Bryce Stanger with the Dirt Trails Alliance said. “The trails were GPSed with the BLM guys (circa 2018) and then named, which was the tougher part of the project. But the trail signs going in went smoother than what most people anticipated and has been well received from the community.”
Stanger said the next project he and the DTA, and the BLM are looking to begin would involve some trail maintenance, bridges spanning water crossings, and better or updated signage.
The project’s cost has totaled approximately $5,400 which includes the trail markers, kiosks signs and decals on each.