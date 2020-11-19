New trail sign kiosks installed at Indian Springs. Second phase installation to begin soon

But these news kiosks are only part of the evolution of Indian Springs. The trails have changed over the past 10 years.

The development of the trail system in the Indian Springs area has been happening for some time, Crane said, starting as a user-made system with mountain bikers riding on cow and game trails, initiating a lot of what is there and developed now. Around 2010, Southern Idaho Mountain Bike Association approached and began working with the Burley Field Office to put together a proposal for a trail system at Indian Springs. But an established system has not been fully implemented for various reasons, including considerations for sage grouse and other resource issues.

“But in the interim, interest in the area has continued and grown,” Crane said. “After a few events like the Beaver Creek Fire (2013) in the Wood River area, a lot of those users were looking for an alternative, especially early in the season, so that (fire) was really a game changer and recognition of the Indian Springs trail system and our use jumped considerably.”

As continuation of trail building was happening after the area became more noticed, some activities, not exactly what the BLM was looking for, occurred. Yet, the BLM wanted to establish and strengthen relationships with multiple different users of the area going forward, Crane said.

