New seasonal conditional restrictions in the Wood River Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is implementing new off-highway-vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk.

No motor vehicles are allowed in the identified areas from Jan. 1 to April 30. Maps of the restricted areas are located on the BLM website and will be posted at the informal snowmobile trailheads. The Wood River Valley Recreation and Access Environmental Assessment and associated Decision Record authorized the new restrictions.

“As we approach the winter season, big game herds will begin returning to their historic winter range in the valley,” said Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson. “Deer and elk experience adversity even during mild winters, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.”

The Wood River Valley Recreation and Access decision also allows the BLM to restrict non-motorized uses if conditions warrant. The conditional temporary restrictions may be implemented when the field manager determines that mechanized or human use of public lands is impacting wintering wildlife (i.e., deer and elk, sage grouse, or raptors). Criteria used to help determine location and restriction types include:

Animal location, distribution, and volume of human activity,

Harsh winter conditions, such as extended subzero temperatures, several inches of crusted snow, and/or unusually deep snow conditions,

Animal body condition and forage availability.

Conditional restrictions could include limits on dogs and human entry, as well as limiting human use of areas to existing and/or designated summer trail corridors. Conditional restrictions would be implemented with adjoining jurisdictions and landowners such as Blaine County, City of Bellevue, Hailey, and the Wood River Land Trust.

Recreationists, motorized, and non-motorized alike, should consider their potential impacts to deer and elk in the area this winter and adjust their actions accordingly to minimize disturbance.

The following areas, except for motorized corridors, are closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Jan. 1 to April 30:

All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn

South aspects of Ohio Gulch

Quigley to Muldoon

Bell Mountain to Picabo

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and U.S. Highway 20

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas

Elk Mountain area

Corridors open to motorized use include groomed snowmobile trails and ungroomed motorized corridors. The following are groomed for snowmobile use when there is sufficient snow: Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, Rock and West Glendale.

Ungroomed corridors include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse, Bell Mountain to Picabo. All motorized vehicles and snowmobiles are limited to the road corridor in these locations/areas.

The BLM patrols these areas to monitor and enforce restrictions. A map detailing the restrictions is attached, and hard copies are available at the Shoshone Field Office at 400 West F Street in Shoshone. For additional information, please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296.

