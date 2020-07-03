New recreation/COVID-19 website launched

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — In a statement released Thursday the State of Idaho announced the launch of a new website https://recreate.idaho.gov/. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, protecting yourself and others is critical to keeping safe, maintain outdoor recreation opportunities, and to support outdoor businesses. The site was launched in order to help all of us support those goals.

The website is part of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign that was established to provide guidance and resources for recreating Idahoans to adapt their activities to our COVID-19 situation. From social distancing tips to general safety reminders, it’s now more important than ever to ensure that our favorite outdoor activities don’t contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Since its inception this spring, this campaign has gained wide support from federal and state agencies. It is also now being used as a guide to follow Idaho Governor Brad Little’s recommendation to make Idaho your summer vacation destination this year.