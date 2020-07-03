New recreation/COVID-19 website launched

BOISE — In a statement released Thursday the State of Idaho announced the launch of a new website https://recreate.idaho.gov/. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, protecting yourself and others is critical to keeping safe, maintain outdoor recreation opportunities, and to support outdoor businesses. The site was launched in order to help all of us support those goals.
The website is part of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign that was established to provide guidance and resources for recreating Idahoans to adapt their activities to our COVID-19 situation. From social distancing tips to general safety reminders, it’s now more important than ever to ensure that our favorite outdoor activities don’t contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Since its inception this spring, this campaign has gained wide support from federal and state agencies. It is also now being used as a guide to follow Idaho Governor Brad Little’s recommendation to make Idaho your summer vacation destination this year.
“The most important thing we can do to rebound the economy is for people to do the right thing, so people have the confidence to get out,” said Governor Brad Little. “The better we do at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping people safe, the more confidence people are going to have to participate in our economy.”
The website offers information on where to find activities and how to recreate responsibly by:
- Observing social distancing, especially at congested sites like trailheads and swimming beaches
- Wearing a face mask in congested areas
- Limiting the size of groups
- Washing your hands often
- Planning your trip in advance to avoid any site closures and to limit unnecessary exposure
- As always, if you feel sick, stay home. Don’t endanger anyone else!
Recreating responsibly also means using trail etiquette, packing out your trash, and keeping campfires safe. No fireworks may be used on public lands or endowment lands in Idaho.
Multiple state agencies including Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Commerce, and Bureau of Land Management joined together in this effort to promote safe recreation in Idaho during COVID-19. The Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign has grown to include the new website, as well as a paid advertising campaign for television, radio, and social media that begins this month.
