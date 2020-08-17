New fire restrictions to go in effect Thursday

SHOSHONE — New fire restrictions will go into effect Thursday for parts of Blaine, Camas and Custer counties.
The stage 1 restrictions begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for all federal, state and private forest and rangelands, roads and trails north of U.S. Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary and from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.
These restrictions are being implemented by agencies managing or providing wildland fire protection, which include the Sawtooth National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, and the Idaho Department of Lands.
Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads and trails:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exemptions to the stage 1 fire restrictions:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a city boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency.
With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep visitors to public lands safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires. If you are planning a visit to public lands in these areas, please check with the Sawtooth Ranger District offices fs.usda.gov/sawtooth, the BLM Twin Falls District blm.gov/idaho or the Idaho Department of Lands for the latest information or visit idahofireinfo.com.
