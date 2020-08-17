New fire restrictions to go in effect Thursday

With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep visitors to public lands safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires. If you are planning a visit to public lands in these areas, please check with the Sawtooth Ranger District offices fs.usda.gov/sawtooth, the BLM Twin Falls District blm.gov/idaho or the Idaho Department of Lands for the latest information or visit idahofireinfo.com.