New F&G licensing system gives buyers more options and features

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game has launched a new licensing system with a new contractor, and hunters, anglers and trappers will see new and more customer friendly services and options when buying licenses, tags and permits.

Here’s a quick look at some of the differences they will see.

If you buy licenses, tags and permits at vendors

No changes, but more buying options.

If you buy online

Buyers will have a variety of new options available when they purchase from gooutdoorsidaho.com, including:

No password required to log in to your account. Other information will be used so you can get into your account.

Auto-renew feature that allow you to get new licenses automatically before the current ones expire.

Option to store a payment method securely on file for buying convenience.

Optional “hard card” puts your license and other permits (not tags or permits that need to be notched) on a durable plastic card that’s the same size and shape as a credit card.

Licenses bought online are instantly valid by printing a copy or storing it digitally on your smart phone.

Updated tag menu shows what tags are available for purchase, and when you put a tag in your shopping cart, it’s guaranteed available for a limited amount of time so you can finish your purchase without worrying about all tags selling out.

Multiple ways to fill out mandatory hunter reports, including a quick log-in feature.

“Go Outdoors Idaho” phone app is available on the Apple App Store and Google play. You can download the apps for ease of buying licenses and tags, applying for controlled hunts, tracking up to five family members’ purchases, filing mandatory hunter reports, and more.

