New Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Deputy District Ranger selected

CHALLIS — The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has recently selected Clayton Collins as the new Challis‐Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Deputy District Ranger. The Challis Yankee Fork and Middle Fork Ranger Districts are now co‐managed by a District Ranger and Deputy District Ranger. Clayton Collins comes from the Dixie National Forest. Clayton worked on the Dixie National Forest as the District Range Program Manager.

“We are extremely excited to have Clayton join the Forest and the Challis Community,” said Heath Perrine, Challis‐Yankee Fork District Ranger, “He has a history of working with the public to solve challenging problems not uncommon to the Salmon‐Challis. He also has a strong background dealing with large fires and their aftermath on the landscape.”

Collins is a graduate of Oregon State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Rangeland Ecology and Management as well as a minors in Biology and Soil Science. In addition to experience on the Dixie National Forest, Collins has worked on National Forests in both Oregon and Idaho where his experience included recreation and a focusing on natural resources and range management.