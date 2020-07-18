NEOWISE: See Comet C/2020 F3 before it’s gone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Twenty-three years after the spectacular Comet Hale-Bopp, the wait is over for a good naked-eye comet. Comet NEOWISE, discovered on March 27 by a space telescope tasked with finding near-Earth asteroids, is putting on a great show.

In the days before July 3, NEOWISE’s closest approach to the sun, its brightening accelerated, catching comet mavens a bit off guard.

As of Tuesday, NEOWISE was far enough north to stay above the horizon all night long. But it’s receding from both the sun and earth, and losing brightness rapidly, so the sooner you look for it, the better.

The best time to see it is in late evening twilight, before it gets so low that it’s dimmed by the atmosphere.

It’s moving pretty fast from night to night, generally below and a little to the left of the Big Dipper (see the star map). Find a dark site without artificial light to the northwest and give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adapt (no cellphone!). Once you spot it, look a little to the side (“averted vision”) to make the tail more obvious. Binoculars will dramatically improve the view. The tail will extend upward, and a little to the right.

Chris Anderson manages the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory in Twin Falls. He can be reached at 732-6663 or canderson@csi.edu.

