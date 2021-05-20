National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday

BOISE — Officials from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to remind all boat operators to keep safety in mind while recreating on the water this year.

“National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to promote safe boating in Idaho. We would like to remind boat operators to check their boats to make sure all safety equipment is on board and in working condition,” Boating Program Manager David Dahms said. “And remember, the number one thing boaters can do to save lives is to wear a life jacket.”

To get a list of required equipment for your boat visit boatidaho.gov to use the My Boat resource on the home page.

In addition to needing certain safety equipment and a current registration sticker, Dahms recommends that boat operators take a moment to review safe boating practices including:

Life JacketsU.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.