National parks struggling with maintenance would get boost under Biden budget request

The list, only the second since Congress created the trust fund, focuses on the larger parks with the most maintenance needs, he said.

“They are geared toward a pretty small number of larger parks that receive heavy visitation and have large deferred maintenance portfolios,” MacDonald said.

In future years, the administration should spread more of the funding to smaller parks, MacDonald said.

The lists are subject to approval in a Congress controlled by the same party as the administration, and because of the wording of the Great American Outdoors Act are likely to remain mostly intact.

The lists show early returns for the Great American Outdoors Act, Garder said. Conservationists hailed the bipartisan law last year as a milestone for funding public lands projects.

“The LWCF list demonstrates the value of this bill and the many, many projects — including more than 30 in our national parks — that can and should be funded to protect these special places in perpetuity,” Garder said. “There are countless more properties at threat.”

Roads and bridges make up half of National Park Service maintenance backlog