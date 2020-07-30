National Park Service: Dirt bikers did ‘significant damage’ to historic area of Grand Teton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOOSE, WY — A dirt biking event is not something visitors expect to see at Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 that at least 50 people took part in an “organized dirt bike event” Saturday, July 18, 2020 that left behind 1,000 feet of tracks between 2 and 10 feet wide.

“This event was not authorized and caused significant resource damage,” National Park Service officials said in a news release.

Grand Teton is located in Moose, Wyoming.

A caller reported the event to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, NPS said. The person reporting the incident said people were riding dirt bikes in an open field near historic Mormon Row and were operating a drone.

“The historic hay fields along Mormon Row are part of a 10-year project that started in 2014 to remove the non-native grasses and replant the area with 37 species of native plants to restore the site to sagebrush steppe habitat,” NPS officials said. “The investment in the habitat restoration represents several years of effort to collect native seed and treat invasive plants prior to seeding the native species.”