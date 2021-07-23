National Park Service acquires 22 acres of land within City of Rocks National Reserve

ALMO — The National Park Service announced Thursday the acquisition of approximately 22.2 acres of land within the City of Rocks National Reserve, known as CIRO Tract 102-12, the Gibson property. The property is located along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway between Register Rock and Elephant Rock. The property includes the granite features known as the Dungeon, Crystal Cow, and Electric Avenue.
"Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands."
This acquisition supports the Biden-Harris administration's America the Beautiful initiative, a locally led and voluntary, nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore 30 percent of lands, waters, and wildlife by 2030.
When the 14,407-acre City of Rocks National Reserve was created in November 1988, it included about 5,766 acres of private property, 8,001-acres of federal lands, and 640 acres of state park land. Under the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act of 1988, which provides a way for private landowners to willingly sell their property to a willing buyer (the United States) if continued ownership resulted in an operational hardship, the NPS was able to work with one of the reserve's private land inholders to acquire these acres. With this recent acquisition, the reserve now consists of approximately 10,022 acres of federal lands, 3,745 acres of private lands, and 640 acres of state park land.
City of Rocks National Reserve receives over 120,000 visits annually. For additional information about the acquisition, contact Superintendent Keck at 208-824-5911.