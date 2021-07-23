National Park Service acquires 22 acres of land within City of Rocks National Reserve

ALMO — The National Park Service announced Thursday the acquisition of approximately 22.2 acres of land within the City of Rocks National Reserve, known as CIRO Tract 102-12, the Gibson property. The property is located along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway between Register Rock and Elephant Rock. The property includes the granite features known as the Dungeon, Crystal Cow, and Electric Avenue.

"Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands."

This acquisition supports the Biden-Harris administration's America the Beautiful initiative, a locally led and voluntary, nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore 30 percent of lands, waters, and wildlife by 2030.