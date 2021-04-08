National Forest Service seeks comment for the Outfitter and Guide Management Plan

How to commentThe Sawtooth NRA values your ideas and comments regarding this proposal. It is important that we receive comments in a timely manner to ensure they are useful to the agency’s preparation of the environmental analysis and decision. To be most helpful in the planning process, please submit comments by May 2nd. We request that you submit your comments online at: comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov

Attachments to comments must be submitted only in one of the following formats: Microsoft Word, rich text format (rtf), or Adobe Portable Document format (pdf). Emails submitted in other formats than those listed or containing viruses will be rejected. Comments received in response to this initial request, including names, addresses, and any other information provided with the comments, will be considered a part of the public record and will be subject to the Freedom of Information Act and released if requested. Only those who respond to this request for comments will remain on the mailing list for this project.

If you are not able to access the online form, comments may also be submitted by regular mail to Sawtooth NRA Headquarters Office; Attention: Outfitter and Guide Management Plan Comments; 5 North Fork Canyon Road; Ketchum, ID 83340.

For additional information, please contact Susan James, (Recreation Program Manager, susan.james@usda.gov). Thank you for your interest and participation in developing this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0