National Forest Service seeks comment for the Outfitter and Guide Management Plan

KETCHUM — The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is seeking comments for the Outfitter and Guide Management Plan.
The Sawtooth NRA is developing a unit-wide, land-based outfitter and guide management plan as a means to streamline the processing of outfitter and guide proposals, to provide consistent administration of outfitter and guide permits, and to provide a sustainable, holistic, and long-term approach to the management of the outfitter and guide program.
“Outdoor recreation, both guided and private, is the main reason most people visit the Sawtooth NRA. This current planning process will guide the outfitter and guide program for the foreseeable future, so I strongly encourage community members, guides and visitors to the area to be engaged in the process and review the draft plan,” Kirk Flannigan, area ranger said.
We are currently conducting an environmental analysis for this project pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act. At this time, we anticipate that a draft environmental assessment will be prepared this summer, and an additional public comment period will follow.
To initiate the scoping process for this Plan, we have developed a detailed description of our proposed action to provide the public and other stakeholders an opportunity to review and comment on the proposal.
A copy of our proposed action can be found on our project website fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57197.
How to commentThe Sawtooth NRA values your ideas and comments regarding this proposal. It is important that we receive comments in a timely manner to ensure they are useful to the agency’s preparation of the environmental analysis and decision. To be most helpful in the planning process, please submit comments by May 2nd. We request that you submit your comments online at: comments-intermtn-sawtooth-nra@usda.gov
Attachments to comments must be submitted only in one of the following formats: Microsoft Word, rich text format (rtf), or Adobe Portable Document format (pdf). Emails submitted in other formats than those listed or containing viruses will be rejected. Comments received in response to this initial request, including names, addresses, and any other information provided with the comments, will be considered a part of the public record and will be subject to the Freedom of Information Act and released if requested. Only those who respond to this request for comments will remain on the mailing list for this project.
If you are not able to access the online form, comments may also be submitted by regular mail to Sawtooth NRA Headquarters Office; Attention: Outfitter and Guide Management Plan Comments; 5 North Fork Canyon Road; Ketchum, ID 83340.
For additional information, please contact Susan James, (Recreation Program Manager, susan.james@usda.gov). Thank you for your interest and participation in developing this project.