JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will hold their November turkey shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club Range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at milepost 64.
Participants will have a chance to win turkeys and other prizes. The cost to enter the shoot is $2 per event with a $1 re-entry to try for a higher score. Participants are asked to bring items for the silent auction.
The range will close at 2:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.
The muzzleloaders will also have an election for next year’s officers.
For more information, call Ray “Qwik Stix” Massey at 208-308-0779.
