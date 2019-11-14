{{featured_button_text}}
2014 Turkey Shoot

Loren Jackson, the volunteer who oversees Rupert's Outdoor Shooting Complex, examines a target at the 2014 Turkey Shoot.

 ANDREW J.F. DESKINS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will hold their November turkey shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club Range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at milepost 64.

Participants will have a chance to win turkeys and other prizes. The cost to enter the shoot is $2 per event with a $1 re-entry to try for a higher score. Participants are asked to bring items for the silent auction.

The range will close at 2:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

The muzzleloaders will also have an election for next year’s officers.

For more information, call Ray “Qwik Stix” Massey at 208-308-0779.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments