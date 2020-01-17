TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its annual business meeting Saturday at Golden Corral, 1823 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls.
Dinner will start at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
Installation of new officers for 2020 will take place, as well as a discussion of the upcoming rendezvous in May and other business.
All are welcome to visit and learn about the group.
For more information: Leon “Double Load” Reed at 208-329-4902.
