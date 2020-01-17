{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon Trail Muzzleloaders

Rick ‘Powder Trickler’ Ramsey, president of Oregon Trail Muzzleloaders, and Mitzi ‘Powder Stopper’ Ramsey head to the shotgun shoot at the group’s annual Albion rendezvous.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its annual business meeting Saturday at Golden Corral, 1823 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls.

Dinner will start at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

Installation of new officers for 2020 will take place, as well as a discussion of the upcoming rendezvous in May and other business.

All are welcome to visit and learn about the group.

For more information: Leon “Double Load” Reed at 208-329-4902.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments