JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range on U.S. 93 at mile marker 64. This month’s shoot will be hosted by Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner.
For those interested in getting involved, there will be progressive or fun shoots available for a fee.
More information: Glauner at 208-410-9057 or Leon Reed at 208-329-4902.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.