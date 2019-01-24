Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range on U.S. 93 at mile marker 64. This month’s shoot will be hosted by Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner.

For those interested in getting involved, there will be progressive or fun shoots available for a fee.

More information: Glauner at 208-410-9057 or Leon Reed at 208-329-4902.

