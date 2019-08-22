{{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its August shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at Langford Flats in the South Hills.

The shoot will be hosted by Todd “Wounded Wing” Miller.

The public is invited to come and have a fun time with the group.

For more information, contact Miller at 208-316-0973.

