JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at mile marker 64.

Participants will need a rifle for the regular shoot and a pistol for the progressive makeup shoot for last month.

Organizers are reminding everyone to get donations for the silent auction and prizes for the November turkey shoot.

Information: Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner, 208-326-4204.

