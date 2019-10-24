JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range, 6425 U.S. Highway 93, at mile marker 64.
Participants will need a rifle for the regular shoot and a pistol for the progressive makeup shoot for last month.
Organizers are reminding everyone to get donations for the silent auction and prizes for the November turkey shoot.
Information: Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner, 208-326-4204.
