HANSEN — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its next shoot Saturday and Sunday at Langford Flats in the Shoshone Basin in the South Hills.
Activities will start at 9 a.m. each day and the regular monthly shoot will be held Saturday.
A special event will take place Sunday with the group playing baseball with a muzzleloader. The game is played with two teams and is scored like baseball. The public is invited to attend.
The shoot will be hosted by Scott “Iron Man” Hoffman, who can be reached at 208-539-5704.
For more information, contact Leon “Double Load” Reed at 208-329-4902.
