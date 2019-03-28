Muzzleloaders in March
JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association has scheduled its March shoot for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Gun Club range on U.S. 93 at milepost 64.
This shoot will be hosted by Mike “Grizz” Carter. In the group’s meeting announcement, he said the shoot will be pistol only so come prepared.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Carter at 208-320-6074.
