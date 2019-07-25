HANSEN — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association will hold its July shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at Langford Flats in the South Hills.
The shoot will be hosted by Leon “Double Load” Reed. The shoot will be for all rifles and have large targets.
For more information, contact Reed at 208-329-4902.
