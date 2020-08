× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their August shoot at 9 a.m. Saturday at Langford Flats in the South Hills.

The shoot will be hosted by Ray "Qwik Stix" Massey and Frank “Broken Nipple” Glauner.

Organizers remind members about nominations for next year's officers and to check first with those you wish to nominate.

For more information, call Glauner at 208-410-9057 or Massey at 208-308-0779.

