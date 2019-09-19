SHOSHONE — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their September shoot as part of the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering on Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St.
Everyone is invited to experience shooting a muzzleloader rifle or pistol. The muzzleloaders group will have several short-range and challenging targets, along with paper targets to try at the all-day event.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Information: Leon Reed “Double Load,” 208-329-4902.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.