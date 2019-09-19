{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders will have their September shoot as part of the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering on Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St.

Everyone is invited to experience shooting a muzzleloader rifle or pistol. The muzzleloaders group will have several short-range and challenging targets, along with paper targets to try at the all-day event.

Information: Leon Reed “Double Load,” 208-329-4902.

