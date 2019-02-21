Try 1 month for 99¢

Muzzleloaders cancels shoot

JEROME — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association has canceled its Saturday shoot at the Jerome Gun Club range due to the weather.

Information: Mike Carter “Grizz” at 208-320-6074 or Leon Reed “Double Load” at 208-329-4902.

