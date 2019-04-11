Mule deer get solar-powered GPS ear tags
BOISE — Mule deer bucks roaming the backcountry are sporting solar-powered ear tags that allow biologists to track their movements without worrying about replacing a battery in a telemetry collar. During the winter, Idaho Fish and Game deployed 20 of the ear tags to bucks in Units 22, 32, and 39.
During the hunting season, the ear tags will record and save locations of tagged bucks every 30 minutes. That information will be transmitted remotely via existing cellular networks to a Fish and Game database when cell service is available.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/fg-biologists-adding-solar-powered-gps-ear-tags-mule-deer-monitoring.
