Mountain lion season closes in Game Management Unit 54
Adult lion in a tree

An adult mountain lion sits in a tree.

 COURTESY, IDFG

TWIN FALLS — The female harvest quota for mountain lion in Game Management Unit 54, south of Twin Falls, has been met which now closes the unit to mountain lion take for the remainder of the season. The female harvest quota for Unit 54 is nine females.

While the mountain lion take season is now closed, Unit 54 is now open for a no-take dog training season until March 31.

To find out whether the quota on a mountain lions has been met and the season closed in a particular management unit, call 1-800-323-4334. Information about the number of lions harvested and reported for each management unit with a quota can be found on the Fish and Game website or by calling your local Fish and Game office.

