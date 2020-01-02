{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion

Mountain lion

 COURTESY PHOTO

BOISE — Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced the immediate closure of the mountain lion hunting season in Unit 55 due to the harvest quota of female lions being met. The quota is set at nine female lions.

The dog training season, pursuit only, for mountain lions is now open until March 31.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 800-323-4334. Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game web page at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments