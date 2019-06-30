BOISE — June is the peak fawning and calving season for Idaho’s deer, elk and pronghorn herds. With the outdoors season underway, well-meaning citizens often find baby animals that seem to be abandoned. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking people to leave them alone. If a female deer returns to find people milling around her young, she will often leave the area and come back when the people are gone. By then it is sometimes too late.
Unlike humans, white-tailed deer mothers do not spend much time with their fawns for the first few weeks after giving birth. Deer fawns are nearly scentless; however, the doe has a scent and will keep her distance from her young to avoid leading predators to them.
“If people bring young animals into the office, we only have a few options,” Fish and Game regional wildlife manager Clay Hickey said in a statement. “We can attempt to return them back into the wild which seldom works because the animal is too young to survive on its own. There are seldom options at an approved zoo or research facility. Often the only humane option left for IDFG is to euthanize them. Either way, the animal is generally removed from the wild forever.”
It is illegal for people to be in possession of wild animals because state or federal laws protect most all wildlife. People found possessing a wild animal without a permit can be issued a citation, and the animal will be removed from their control. Animals raised in confinement are often destroyed because of the possibility of disease and lack of ability to survive on their own.
Smaller animals like upland game birds, squirrels, rabbits, songbirds, etc., should also be left alone. Nature can be a tough place for all young animals, and disturbance by people makes it even more difficult.
It is always best just to leave them alone and let nature take its course. Their best chance for survival is with an adult animal in the wild.
