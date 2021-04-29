Most Idaho Power campgrounds full for Memorial Day, summer time slots still open

If you’re planning a Memorial Day outdoor getaway to Hells Canyon or an overnight fishing trip to C.J. Strike Reservoir, make sure you have reserved a spot. Most Idaho Power campgrounds are already booked for the coming holiday weekend. Plenty of opportunity remains for the rest of the summer, although weekends are filling fast.

A combination of increased population, an eagerness to get outside after many excursions were canceled in 2020 and beautiful spring weather are driving up visitation to popular recreation spots throughout the area, including Idaho Power’s day-use parks, campgrounds and public boat launches.

Reserving online ensures campers have a spot when they arrive. It also costs less than paying with cash or check on arrival. Idaho Power owns four campgrounds in Hells Canyon and three at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home that can be reserved. The company also has several first-come first-served locations, day-use parks and other public recreation facilities. Learn more, and make a reservation, at idahopower.com/recreation.

