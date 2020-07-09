Most capped resident elk tags go on sale Friday, Sawtooth Zone tags on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Resident hunters wanting to purchase a general season elk tag in a capped zone will need to keep two dates in mind in July.

On Friday, all resident capped elk zone tags, except for the Sawtooth Zone, go on sale at 10 a.m. at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, with a credit card at Fish and Game’s online vendor, or by calling 800-554-8685.

On Monday, resident Sawtooth Zone A and B elk tags go on sale, with half of the tags sold at Fish and Game offices and license vendors-only starting at 10 a.m. The remaining half of the resident Sawtooth tags will go on sale online-only at 1 p.m.

Resident hunters are reminded that beginning this year, those who applied for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether they drew or not, must wait five days after tags become available to purchase a capped elk zone tag. Learn more about the waiting period here.

Capped zone tags are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. Demand for these tags is high, and many are expected to sell fast.

The sale applies only to these elk tags with numbers available: