FAIRFIELD — Mormon Reservoir south of town recently returned as a destination fishery that produces big trout.
While older anglers might remember a time when this was the norm, it hasn’t been the case until a few years back when a series of events helped revive the reservoir's trout fishing.
So what changed at Mormon Reservoir that allowed it to once again produce 20-inch trout — and lots of them? There were several factors that contributed to its resurgence.
“First, management efforts have been made to reduce the aquatic vegetation that has caused annual winterkills,” Doug Megargle, Magic Valley Region’s fisheries manager, said in a statement. “Second, planned and opportunistic trout stocking over the past four years has resulted in major increases in trout densities in the reservoir.”
For the full story, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/mormon-reservoir-revival-produced-great-trout-fishing-and-attracting-anglers.
