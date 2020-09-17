More upland bird seasons open in mid-September

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many Idaho upland game bird hunting seasons are about to begin, adding to the list of hunting options that already opened at the beginning of September.

Here’s a brief summary of the upcoming seasons.

Chukar and partridgeChukar and gray partridge seasons run from Sept. 19 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is eight chukar and eight gray partridge, and the possession limit is 24 chukar and 24 gray partridge.

California quailBobwhite and California quail seasons also run from Sept. 19 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is 10 total, and the possession limit is 30 total. Area 2 in eastern Idaho is closed.

Hunters are reminded that there are no seasons for Gambel’s or mountain quail.

Hunters need only a valid hunting license to hunt quail, chukar, gray partridge and forest grouse.

Sage grouseIn open areas south of the Snake River (Zone 2), the seven-day season will run Sept. 19-25, with the traditional one bird per day and two birds in possession bag limit.

In open areas north of the Snake River (Zone 3), the two-day season will run Sept. 19-20, with a one bird per day and two birds in possession bag limit.

For more details, hunters should consult the 2020 and 2021 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules brochure, available at all Fish and Game license vendors or idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/upland-furbearer-turkey.

