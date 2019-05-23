BOISE — Results of the moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt draw have been posted through Idaho Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.
Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page at idfg.idaho.gov/CH.
Fish and Game will mail tags to hunters who drew moose, bighorn sheep or mountain goat permits.
For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/moose-bighorn-sheep-and-mountain-goat-results-now-available-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.