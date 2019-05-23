{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Results of the moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt draw have been posted through Idaho Fish and Game’s licensing system. Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page at idfg.idaho.gov/CH.

Fish and Game will mail tags to hunters who drew moose, bighorn sheep or mountain goat permits.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/moose-bighorn-sheep-and-mountain-goat-results-now-available-0.

