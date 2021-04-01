Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period opens April 1

A person is allowed to apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep or goat hunt are ineligible for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings. For more details, see page 37 of the rules booklet.

For more information, review the 2021-2022 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules brochure, which is available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors.

Moose, sheep and goat tags are among Idaho’s most coveted hunts, and also among the most successful for harvest.

In 2020 hunter success was:

Moose: 76 percent

Sheep: 74 percent

Goat: 91 percent

Statewide tag numbers stable for bighorn sheep and mountain goats, down for moose

In recent years, bighorn sheep and mountain goat populations and tag numbers have remained relatively stable with changes in tag numbers and hunt areas reflecting routine fluctuations in populations, and that is once again the case for the 2021-22 seasons. However, a substantial change that hunters will notice is that nearly all antlerless moose hunting opportunities have been cut for the 2021-22 seasons, which is a reflection of declining moose populations in parts of the state.