Monitoring salmon and steelhead in the middle of the Frank Church wilderness

STANLEY — Way out in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness area, 30 miles from the nearest road, Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff are learning more about salmon and steelhead in one of the most wild places in the lower 48 states.

At the University of Idaho’s Taylor Wilderness Research Station, on Big Creek, IDFG technicians spend the summer operating a rotary screw trap to capture juvenile salmon and steelhead and learn more about their status in this wild landscape.

Rotary screw traps capture juvenile salmon and steelhead on their way downstream to the ocean. Last year, the rotary screw trap on Big Creek captured over 5,000 out-migrating chinook salmon and over 1,000 steelhead. IDFG staff use the data generated from these traps to estimate how many juveniles are headed to the ocean in a given year, how old those juveniles are, and how genetically diverse they are. Staff also implant fish with PIT tags which allow us to monitor movement and survival of juvenile fish on their journey to the ocean and back.