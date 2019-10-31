BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District will host an open house to help the public understand the proposed Seasonal Route Road Restriction Project.
The first open house will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cassia County Commissioners chambers, 1459 Overland Ave., Burley. A second event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 370 American Ave., Jerome.
U.S. Forest Service specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to the public in hopes of generating input to assist with this important project.
To view information regarding the proposal, go to fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56837. For information regarding the open house, call 208-678-0430.
