BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District will extend the comment period for Seasonal Route Restrictions to end Nov. 30, 2019. District Ranger Randy Thompson said, “We want to give the public time to submit their comments to ensure that everyone has had the opportunity to provide concerns, information and alternatives to the proposal.” “We will extend the comment period to Nov. 30, 2019, to give the public time to participate.”
You have free articles remaining.
To provide comments you can visit the project website on the Sawtooth Schedule of Proposed Actions (SOPA) https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?=56837 . Electronic comments can be e-mailed to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-minidoka@fs.fed.us and must be sent in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rft) or Word (.docx). Please indicate “South Hills Seasonal Closures Project” in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.