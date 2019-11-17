{{featured_button_text}}
South Hills

A moose grazes at dawn in the South Hills back in June. The U.S. Forest Service Minidoka Ranger District is proposing new seasonal road closures in an effort to reduce stress on big game in certain areas of the South Hills. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District will extend the comment period for Seasonal Route Restrictions to end Nov. 30, 2019. District Ranger Randy Thompson said, “We want to give the public time to submit their comments to ensure that everyone has had the opportunity to provide concerns, information and alternatives to the proposal.” “We will extend the comment period to Nov. 30, 2019, to give the public time to participate.”

To provide comments you can visit the project website on the Sawtooth Schedule of Proposed Actions (SOPA) https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?=56837 . Electronic comments can be e-mailed to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-minidoka@fs.fed.us and must be sent in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rft) or Word (.docx). Please indicate “South Hills Seasonal Closures Project” in the subject line.

