Minidoka Ranger District seeks public comment on proposed drilling operation expansion at Black Pine

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest has received a proposal from Pilot Gold to expand mineral exploration drilling operations within their project area at the former Black Pine mine site located in the Black Pine Mountains of Cassia County.

What is being proposed?

Pilot Gold has proposed additional mineral exploration drilling within their overall project area analyzed by the Forest Service in 2018. The plan calls for the addition of 154 drill sites and the construction of approximately 15 miles of additional access road. Should all roads and drill sites proposed be constructed, the additional proposed disturbance under this addition is approximately 50.7 acres. The Forest Service has determined there is a need to prepare a supplement to the 2018 environmental assessment in order to evaluate the potential for environmental impacts and determine if environmental protection measures beyond those currently incorporated into the currently approved Plan of Operations are necessary.

