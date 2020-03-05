Minidoka Ranger District seeks public comment on proposed drilling operation expansion at Black Pine

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest has received a proposal from Pilot Gold to expand mineral exploration drilling operations within their project area at the former Black Pine mine site located in the Black Pine Mountains of Cassia County.
What is being proposed?
Pilot Gold has proposed additional mineral exploration drilling within their overall project area analyzed by the Forest Service in 2018. The plan calls for the addition of 154 drill sites and the construction of approximately 15 miles of additional access road. Should all roads and drill sites proposed be constructed, the additional proposed disturbance under this addition is approximately 50.7 acres. The Forest Service has determined there is a need to prepare a supplement to the 2018 environmental assessment in order to evaluate the potential for environmental impacts and determine if environmental protection measures beyond those currently incorporated into the currently approved Plan of Operations are necessary.
Approval of the additional mineral exploration may require a project-specific amendment to the Sawtooth National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan (2003, “Forest Plan” as amended) to ensure consistency between the Forest Plan and the additional proposed exploration activities. The additional drilling would remain inconsistent with Forest Plan Standard SCST01; approval of those activities would require a project-specific forest plan amendment to exempt the activities from the standard. The likely to be directly affected substantive requirements of the forest planning regulations are 219.10(a), Integrated resource management for multiple use, specifically 219.10(a)(1), specifically “aesthetic value,” “scenery,” and “viewsheds” and 219.10(a)(2), specifically “nonrenewable. . . mineral resources.”
The Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor is responsible for the authorization and the project-specific forest plan amendment. It is expected that the mitigations and requirements for resource protection tied to the current plan of operations will be applied to this new authorization. For more information regarding this project please visit the Forest Service’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57685
Want to comment?
The Minidoka Ranger District values public ideas and comments. Providing comments by March 20 will allow time for input to be considered during analysis. Please note that comments are a matter of public record and therefore may be provided to interested parties upon request.
Comments may be submitted by facsimile, U.S. mail, or hand-delivered. Office hours for hand-delivered comments are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Electronic comments can be submitted by email to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-minidoka@usda.gov. Please indicate “Black Pine Exploration Expansion” in the subject line. For further questions regarding this project, please contact Heidie Torrealday, regional geologist, at heidie.torrealday@usda.gov or 208-423-7566, or Randy Thompson at randy.thompson@usda.gov or 208-677-8293.