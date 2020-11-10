Minidoka Ranger District completes important trail work

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District just wrapped up weeks of post-fire trail work with extensive help from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Crews focused on both ATV (50 inches or less) and single-track trails that were burned over during the Badger Fire in the South Hills.

“IDPR was able to lend a helping hand to the Sawtooth National Forest and work the Badger Fire into their fall program of work," Steve Frost, a recreation program manager who works on the Sawtooth National Forest, said. "The work that they accomplished will be instrumental to minimizing some of the negative effects to the trail system that could be caused by erosion and soil movement post-fire.”

The parks department worked on almost all the trails that were affected by the Badger Fire, including the trails that were used for fire suppression activities and were opened or widened with heavy equipment.

"The plan will be to complete trail assessments in the spring and early summer to see how the trails fared through winter and spring runoff events and develop a program of work in conjunction with IDPR and user groups after that," Frost said, adding “that while a lot of work has been done, there is still a lot to do. Several trail bridges were destroyed in during the fire along with trail signing and this work will not be addressed before snow flies.”