Minidoka ranger district and Burley NRCS field office receive Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership award

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest and the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Burley field office have received the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership Award. The award was announced by Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen and Conservation Service Chief Matt Lohr. Through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, the two agencies are working together to protect communities from wildfires, improve water quality and restore forest ecosystems on public and private lands.
“NRCS is grateful to be working with the Forest Service and other partners on this project,” Curtis Elke, NRCS state conservationist said. “Being able to enact conservation on our western working lands across public and private property in a seamless fashion is a big win for landowners, wildlife and inter-agency cooperation. Idaho’s previous Joint Chiefs projects have made visible and nearly immediate improvements in their watersheds, and I see this as a continuation of that tradition.”
“We are excited to begin this important project in partnership with the NRCS,” Jim DeMaagd, Sawtooth Forest supervisor said. “It will enable us to work across boundaries to improve Sage Grouse habitat and vegetative conditions. We will be working with Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Pheasants Forever, and Goose Creek and Oakley Valley livestock permittees as part of a multi-agency partnership group, working together to treat approximately 30,000 acres of sage grouse habitat in southwestern Cassia County.”
The Goose Creek Interagency Sage-Grouse Habitat Restoration Project is located on approximately 23,326 acres of national forest and 1,523 acres of private lands in southern Idaho. Treatments include hand-thinning and mastication of juniper to restore sage grouse, elk, and mule deer habitat. Other project objectives include reducing the risk of large, high severity wildfires, and improving hydrologic conditions within the Goose Creek and Trapper Creek watersheds as well as improving overall rangeland vegetative conditions, including treatment of invasive plants.
Through the new three-year project, landowners will work with local USDA experts and partners to apply targeted forestry management practices on their lands, such as thinning, hazardous fuel treatments, fire breaks and other systems to meet unique forestry challenges in their area.
For additional information please contact District Ranger Randy Thompson, Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430 or David Mabey, NRCS district conservationist at 208-572-3377.