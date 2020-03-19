Minidoka ranger district and Burley NRCS field office receive Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership award

BURLEY — The Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest and the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Burley field office have received the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership Award. The award was announced by Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen and Conservation Service Chief Matt Lohr. Through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, the two agencies are working together to protect communities from wildfires, improve water quality and restore forest ecosystems on public and private lands.

“NRCS is grateful to be working with the Forest Service and other partners on this project,” Curtis Elke, NRCS state conservationist said. “Being able to enact conservation on our western working lands across public and private property in a seamless fashion is a big win for landowners, wildlife and inter-agency cooperation. Idaho’s previous Joint Chiefs projects have made visible and nearly immediate improvements in their watersheds, and I see this as a continuation of that tradition.”

