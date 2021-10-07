Mentored youth pheasant hunt in the Magic Valley brings out the smiles

WENDELL — Youth who recently graduated from hunter education classes across the Magic Valley were invited to enjoy a day of pheasant hunting at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area on Saturday.

Each year, youth across the state can hunt pheasants in early October, a few weeks before the regular season opener. In the Magic Valley Region, a youth pheasant hunt is organized by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to coincide with the youth pheasant season.

Pheasants are stocked throughout the pheasant season at three locations within the Magic Valley Region, including the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area south of Wendell where the youth hunt was held.

Prior to the hunt, youth have the opportunity to hone their shooting skills by hands-on practice, shooting clay pigeons under the guidance of certified shooting instructors.

Volunteer mentors are a critical piece of the learning environment when getting young hunters ready to go into the field to pursue upland birds, like ring-necked pheasants.

High Desert Pointing Dog Club was a welcomed partner during the youth pheasant hunt, and their dogs were just as excited to get in a day of hunting.

Even brightly-colored shotguns can be very effective when hunting pheasants.