Whitefish

Gaylon Newbold of McCammon earned a new catch-and-release state record for his Bonneville whitefish. The avid Bear Lake angler caught the impressive 21-inch whitefish while jigging on Dec.10

 COURTESY GAYLON NEWBOLD

ST. CHARLES — Gaylon Newbold of McCammon has earned a new catch-and-release state record for his Bonneville whitefish.

Newbold caught the impressive 21-inch whitefish while jigging on Dec. 10, beating the previous record held by Dalton Jackson since 2016.

As an avid Bear Lake angler, Newbold holds multiple state records, including the catch-and-release record for Bonneville cutthroat trout, and the current certified weight record for Bonneville whitefish.

Bear Lake is home to three different endemic species of whitefish. Bonneville Cisco, Bear Lake whitefish and Bonneville whitefish are all thought to be relatives of the widely distributed mountain whitefish present in much of Idaho.

Think you can land a record fish?

Check out Idaho’s State Record Fish program for more information and how to apply.

