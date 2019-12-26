ST. CHARLES — Gaylon Newbold of McCammon has earned a new catch-and-release state record for his Bonneville whitefish.
Newbold caught the impressive 21-inch whitefish while jigging on Dec. 10, beating the previous record held by Dalton Jackson since 2016.
As an avid Bear Lake angler, Newbold holds multiple state records, including the catch-and-release record for Bonneville cutthroat trout, and the current certified weight record for Bonneville whitefish.
You have free articles remaining.
Bear Lake is home to three different endemic species of whitefish. Bonneville Cisco, Bear Lake whitefish and Bonneville whitefish are all thought to be relatives of the widely distributed mountain whitefish present in much of Idaho.
Think you can land a record fish?
Check out Idaho’s State Record Fish program for more information and how to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.