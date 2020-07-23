Man catches monster sturgeon (again)

“A lot of people were asking, ‘Hey, how come you don’t enter that into the Idaho records book?’” said Rosenbaum, who grew up in Nampa and fished Henry’s Lake northeast of Island Park as a child. “But we were just kind of in the moment. We did measure her, but honestly, I’ve been guiding a long time and I don’t even know what the record is. She would be right up there though.”

Catching a fish bigger than three beer kegs is typically not a feat people get to experience more than once in a lifetime, but for Rosenbaum, he said this is the fourth time he’s landed this specific fish, and she was at her largest this year.

“When they’re that big, you just know,” Rosenbaum said when asked how he knew this was the same fish he’s caught four out of the last five years. “There are not very many fish that big. Until you get to fight this type of fish you really don’t realize how fun they are.”

After launching from the Heller Bar south of Lewiston, Rosenbaum hooked this sturgeon north of town near Hells Canyon. He said it pulled him and his crew about two miles downriver.

White sturgeon are the largest North American freshwater fish. They can live to be over 100 years old and have survived relatively unchanged for 200 million years.