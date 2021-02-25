Magic Valley weekly Ski Report

Magic Mountain — Wed 4 p.m., packed powder, 85 base, 11 of 11 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Riding: Thur-Sun: 9a-4p, Tubing: Sat and Sun: 10a-4p, first come first serve. Forecast: 20 inches next five days.
Pomerelle — Wed 4 p.m., machine groomed, 88 base, 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Sun/Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Sat: 9a-9p. Forecast: 14 inches next five days.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 4 p.m., machine groomed, 60 base, 36 of 36 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu 10a-4p.; Fri-Sun 9a-4p. Forecast: 8 inches next five days.
Sun Valley — Wed 4 p.m., packed powder, 107 base, 124 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Forecast: 8 inches next five days.