Magic Valley weekly Ski Report

Magic Mountain — Wed 4 p.m., 3 inches new Mon., packed powder, 90 base, 11 of 11 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Riding: Thur-Sun: 9a-4p, Tubing: Sat and Sun: 10a-4p, first come first serve. This is the last week the resort will be open during the week. Weekends only, Sat & Sun, March 20, 21 and Sat & Sun, March 26, 27 (closing day). Forecast: 1 inch next five days.