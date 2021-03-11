Magic Valley weekly Ski Report

Magic Mountain — Wed 4 p.m., 3 inches new Mon., packed powder, 90 base, 11 of 11 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Riding: Thur-Sun: 9a-4p, Tubing: Sat and Sun: 10a-4p, first come first serve. This is the last week the resort will be open during the week. Weekends only, Sat & Sun, March 20, 21 and Sat & Sun, March 26, 27 (closing day). Forecast: 1 inch next five days.
Pomerelle — Wed 4 p.m., machine groomed, 69-79 base, 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Sun-Mon: 9a-4p; Fri, Sat night skiing: 4p-9p. Forecast: 2 inches next five days.
Soldier Mountain — Wed 4 p.m., machine groomed, 60 base, 36 of 36 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu 10a-4p.; Fri-Sun 9a-4p, closed Thursday, March 18. Closing day, Sun, March 21. Forecast: 0 inches next five days.
Sun Valley — Wed 4 p.m., packed powder, 89 base, 118 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Forecast: 1 inch next five days.